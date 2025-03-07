Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) CFO Sells $272,319.30 in Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $272,319.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,753.30. The trade was a 41.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.10. 795,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,115. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $115.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNW shares. Citigroup raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

