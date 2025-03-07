William B. Roberts Sells 6,259 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $58,897.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,633.98. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CPSS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.14. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

