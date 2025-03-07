William B. Roberts Sells 6,259 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $58,897.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,633.98. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
CPSS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.14. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
