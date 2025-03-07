Adam Elsesser Sells 61,600 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,069.84. This represents a 79.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $3,644,400.00.

Penumbra Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PEN traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.07. 347,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,561. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.14. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 122,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.