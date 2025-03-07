GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.27 and last traded at $59.15, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
