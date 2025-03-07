BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 429487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts expect that BNP Paribas SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

