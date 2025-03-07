Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 31605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.
