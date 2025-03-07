Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.45 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11). Approximately 4,065,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,049,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.12. The stock has a market cap of £794.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

