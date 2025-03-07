BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Trading Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 1,680,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 236,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.
