Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Trading 15.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,675 ($21.65) and last traded at GBX 1,675 ($21.65). 956,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 989,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,454 ($18.79).

Wizz Air Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,453.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,371.82.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

