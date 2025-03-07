Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) dropped 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640 ($8.27).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Melrose Industries
In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,158.20). Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.