Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) dropped 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640 ($8.27).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 597.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,158.20). Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

