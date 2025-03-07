Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 131,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 78,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirona Biochem Trading Down 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.03.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

