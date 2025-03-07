iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,529,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the previous session’s volume of 346,223 shares.The stock last traded at $21.62 and had previously closed at $21.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDV. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 667,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

