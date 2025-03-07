VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 81,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 27,960 shares.The stock last traded at $64.70 and had previously closed at $64.61.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $787.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,301.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,119.42%.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
