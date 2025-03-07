VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 81,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 27,960 shares.The stock last traded at $64.70 and had previously closed at $64.61.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,301.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,119.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $451,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

