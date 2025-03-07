Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 773113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
