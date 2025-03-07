Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 773113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

