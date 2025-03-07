Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 17.3% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was up 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 607,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,235,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
