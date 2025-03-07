CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on shares of CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

