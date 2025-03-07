Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.45 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11). 4,065,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,049,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.97).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.07) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £794.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Research analysts expect that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current year.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

