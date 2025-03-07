Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

