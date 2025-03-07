Barratt Developments plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1416 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

BTDPY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

