Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 126098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 11.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £951,787.20, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.14.

Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Cloudbreak Discovery had a negative net margin of 842.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading London listed royalty company and natural resource project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company will continue to deploy its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.

