Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.30 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.58 ($0.51), with a volume of 69487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).
Panther Metals Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 million, a PE ratio of -938.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
About Panther Metals
The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.
