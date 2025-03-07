Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.30 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.58 ($0.51), with a volume of 69487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

Panther Metals Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 million, a PE ratio of -938.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Panther Metals alerts:

About Panther Metals

(Get Free Report)

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.