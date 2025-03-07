Insider Selling: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Sells 2,218 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $49,993.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,531.52. This represents a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriMas Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TRS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 821,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,305. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $983.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 169,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in TriMas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 280,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriMas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

