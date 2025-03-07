Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells $10,919.30 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 1,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $10,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 419,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,828.80. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RUN traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $7.16. 15,127,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094,926. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

