New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 245,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 61,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

See Also

