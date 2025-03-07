Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 226,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 319,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $697.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

