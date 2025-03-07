OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $184.92 and last traded at $181.81. 232,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 215,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $451,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,481.88. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $5,208,248. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

