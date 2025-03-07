Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,853 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $280,990.32.

On Monday, January 6th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $250,552.64.

On Friday, December 20th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,241,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,663,816. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. FMR LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after buying an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after acquiring an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.