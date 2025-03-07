DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 319204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 4.6 %

DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile



DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

