Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading 19.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares rose 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 353,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 159,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$52.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

