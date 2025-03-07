Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) SVP Lori Winkler Sells 1,443 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,368. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,147,000 after purchasing an additional 176,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

