ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Laura Shawver Sells 49,600 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,978.66. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $555,000.00.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 1,415,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,513. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.03. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5,168.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,880,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after buying an additional 115,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193,321 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,253,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

