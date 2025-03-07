Mani Sundaram Sells 10,683 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $924,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,441.76. This represents a 30.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.