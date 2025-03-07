Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Sells 12,969 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.94. 1,195,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $178.72 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,354,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,105,000 after buying an additional 208,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

