Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HERD)

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HERD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

