Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HERD)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2025

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HERD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.