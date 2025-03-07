YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 542109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,496,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $37,098,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $36,778,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 595.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 595,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after buying an additional 509,616 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.