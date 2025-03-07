West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 21969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

