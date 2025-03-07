Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,200,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 9,688,699 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $10.76.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,332,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.