Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.05 and last traded at $43.49. 151,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 410,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $24,879,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,338,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,729,000 after buying an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,064,000 after buying an additional 433,484 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 7,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 408,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 402,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after acquiring an additional 350,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

