Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.76 EPS

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $24.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.74 by $5.76, Zacks reports. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 6.06%.

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $12.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,430.90. 1,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $2,575.55 and a 1-year high of $3,628.57. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,254.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

