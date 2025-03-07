PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.34 and last traded at $154.36. 1,278,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,112,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

