Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Up 28% – Here’s Why

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 107,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Stock Up 28.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lara Exploration
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.