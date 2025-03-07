Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by $2.63, Zacks reports.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 33,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,670. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.