Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 12.0% increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Travel + Leisure has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Travel + Leisure has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE TNL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,007. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $58.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travel + Leisure
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.