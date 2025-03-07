Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4117 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 6.1% increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.33. 11,031,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
