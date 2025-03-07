Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 159,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

