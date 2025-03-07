Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 115,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 35,285 shares.The stock last traded at $253.95 and had previously closed at $252.91.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.89.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
