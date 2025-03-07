Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 115,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 35,285 shares.The stock last traded at $253.95 and had previously closed at $252.91.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.89.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 227,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 262,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after buying an additional 61,414 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

