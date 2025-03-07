Best Space Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, General Electric, Eaton, Honeywell International, and Atlassian are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are primarily involved in the space industry, including the development, manufacturing, and launch of rockets, satellites, and related technologies. These stocks offer investors a way to participate in the commercial growth of space exploration and infrastructure, bridging the gap between traditional tech sectors and the emerging space economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.34. 16,780,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,344,609. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.35.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.97. 8,998,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,905. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $203.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average is $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $497.34. 2,195,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $518.77.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:GE traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,150,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.86. General Electric has a twelve month low of $130.38 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.80. Eaton has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.76. 3,026,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,550. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.06. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

TEAM stock traded down $12.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.64. 2,517,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,601. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 0.87.

