Small Cap Stocks To Consider – March 7th

Rigetti Computing, Inflection Point Acquisition, and Bit Origin are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, often defined as those valued between approximately $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks typically offer higher growth potential compared to larger companies, but they are also more volatile and can carry greater investment risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,992,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,238,469. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

IPAX traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,019,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,739. Inflection Point Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Bit Origin stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,486,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

