Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. 1,169,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

