Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – March 7th

OSI Systems, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares in companies that research, develop, or use nanotechnology—manipulating matter at the molecular or atomic scale—to create innovative products and solutions. These companies often operate across diverse sectors such as medicine, electronics, energy, and materials science, where breakthroughs at the nano level can lead to significant technological and economic impacts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSI Systems stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,984. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ VRPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,187. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.45. 8,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,576. NVE has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $90.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $326.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.08.

